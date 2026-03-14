Dylan Chambost News: Available as substitute Saturday
Chambost (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Nashville.
Chambost will have a chance to make his second appearance of the year after coming off injured in the 25th minute of the season opener. The midfielder should eventually contend for a starting role with Sean Zawadzki and Andre Gomes, and he might also take some set pieces away from Amar Sejdic and Max Arfsten as soon as he's on the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Chambost See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack345 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring352 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha359 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22October 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Chambost See More