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Dylan Chambost News: Available as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Chambost (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Nashville.

Chambost will have a chance to make his second appearance of the year after coming off injured in the 25th minute of the season opener. The midfielder should eventually contend for a starting role with Sean Zawadzki and Andre Gomes, and he might also take some set pieces away from Amar Sejdic and Max Arfsten as soon as he's on the field.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
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