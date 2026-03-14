Dylan Chambost News: Available as substitute Saturday

Chambost (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Nashville.

Chambost will have a chance to make his second appearance of the year after coming off injured in the 25th minute of the season opener. The midfielder should eventually contend for a starting role with Sean Zawadzki and Andre Gomes, and he might also take some set pieces away from Amar Sejdic and Max Arfsten as soon as he's on the field.