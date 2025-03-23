Dylan Chambost News: Creates four chances Saturday
Chambost registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New York City FC.
Chambost created a season-high four chances Saturday, however none of them led to a goal. He also took a season-high six corners and recorded five crosses on the attack. He has been productive through five matches this season, but he has yet to record a goal contribution.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now