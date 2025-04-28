Fantasy Soccer
Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost News: Creates four chances Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Chambost generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Chambost created four chances in Saturday's win, tying a season high. He also recorded five crosses for the fifth time this season but failed to record one accurate cross. In addition to his solid production on the attack, he won one tackle, intercepted three passes and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
