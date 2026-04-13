Dylan Chambost News: Creates six chances Sunday

Chambost had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Chambost was highly productive Sunday as he created a season-high six chances and whipped in six crosses on the attack. Somehow none of that resulted in an assist, but it was still a very nice outing for the midfielder. He also recorded one clearance and one blocked shot before being subbed off in the 83rd minute for Sekou Bangoura.