Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost News: Creates two chances off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Chambost created two chances, sent in two crosses, and took two corner kicks in 36 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Chambost deputized off the bench but was unable to make an impact after entering the match in the second half. The midfielder has eight assists on the season and should return to the starting lineup in Saturday's juicy home match with D.C. United.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
