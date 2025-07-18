Dylan Chambost News: Creates two chances off bench
Chambost created two chances, sent in two crosses, and took two corner kicks in 36 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Chambost deputized off the bench but was unable to make an impact after entering the match in the second half. The midfielder has eight assists on the season and should return to the starting lineup in Saturday's juicy home match with D.C. United.
