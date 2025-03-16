Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost News: Creates two chances Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Chambost generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Chambost created two chances in Saturday's draw, his most through four matches this season. It was a quiet match besides that though as he set season lows in shots, crosses and corners. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now