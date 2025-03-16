Dylan Chambost News: Creates two chances Saturday

Chambost generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Chambost created two chances in Saturday's draw, his most through four matches this season. It was a quiet match besides that though as he set season lows in shots, crosses and corners. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.