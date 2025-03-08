Dylan Chambost News: Eight crosses Saturday

Chambost registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Houston Dynamo.

Chambost had another productive outing Saturday, but was once again held without a goal contribution. He set season highs in crosses (eight) and accurate crosses (two) proving himself to be a threat down the wing and on set pieces. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, made one clearance and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.