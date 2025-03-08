Dylan Chambost News: Eight crosses Saturday
Chambost registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Houston Dynamo.
Chambost had another productive outing Saturday, but was once again held without a goal contribution. He set season highs in crosses (eight) and accurate crosses (two) proving himself to be a threat down the wing and on set pieces. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle, made one clearance and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now