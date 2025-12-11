Chambost stepped into a starting midfield role after joining Columbus late in 2024 and delivered a solid season. He contributed two goals and five assists, created 49 chances, and completed over 130 crosses while winning 47 tackles. Known as the creative engine in the middle, he consistently generated attacking opportunities and while staying healthy throughout the campaign. Entering the final year of his contract in 2026, he could see his option exercised for 2027 if he maintains this level of performance.