Dylan Chambost News: Five crosses Saturday

Chambost registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over New England Revolution.

Chambost had a strong performance Saturday, highlighted by his secondary assist on Jacen Russell-Rowe's strike in the 51st minute. He also took two shots and recorded five crosses on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and blocked one shot before he was subbed off 11 minutes into stoppage time.