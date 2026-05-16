Dylan Chambost News: On bench to face Philadelphia
Chambost (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.
Chambost may be involved again following a one-game absence, with his return to the squad adding a solid playmaking option given his set-piece ability. The midfielder assisted once from 17 chances created over a string of eight starts prior to his ankle injury. After this game, he'll have a real chance to recover a starting role from Sekou Bangoura.
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