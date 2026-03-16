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Dylan Chambost News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Chambost sent in three crosses, took two corner kicks, and won two tackles over 26 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Chambost returned to action after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury. The midfielder started 33 of 37 matches for Columbus last season, and he could reenter the starting lineup as soon as Saturday's road clash with Toronto FC.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
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