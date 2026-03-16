Dylan Chambost News: Returns from injury
Chambost sent in three crosses, took two corner kicks, and won two tackles over 26 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Chambost returned to action after missing the last two matches with a hamstring injury. The midfielder started 33 of 37 matches for Columbus last season, and he could reenter the starting lineup as soon as Saturday's road clash with Toronto FC.
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