Dylan Chambost News: Signs contract extension
Chambost was signed by Columbus Crew to a contract extension through June 2029, the club announced Thursday.
Chambost has been has been one of the team's most consistent contributors in recent seasons, and he's now prolonging his link with the club for three more years. Having produced one assist while delivering 15 chances created, 25 crosses and 24 corner kicks over seven appearances in the 2026 campaign, the midfielder is likely to remain a playmaking force in most fixtures.
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