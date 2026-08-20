Dylan Chambost News: Two shots Wednesday
Chambost recorded two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against CF Montreal.
Chambost recorded two shots in Wednesday's loss, putting one on target. He now has five matches this season with multiple shots but has yet to score a goal through 17 appearances. He also recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Tarun Karumanchi.
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