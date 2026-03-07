Dylan Nealis Injury: Listed as questionable
Nealis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's match vs Montreal on Sunday.
Nealis is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, which puts him at risk for the clash with Montreal. He's played the entire 90 minutes the last two matches, making five tackles with 15 clearances and keeping a clean sheet. Omar Valencia could be a late call to start is Nealis is indeed ruled out.
