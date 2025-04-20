Fantasy Soccer
Dylan Nealis headshot

Dylan Nealis Injury: Off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Nealis was forced off in the 38th minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss to D.C. United due to an apparent injury.

Nealis had his night cut short Saturday after suffering what appeared to be an early injury, exiting the field just ahead of halftime. This could be a brutal loss, as he has started in their past seven games. That said, this could force a change if he misses time, with Sean Nealis, Noah Elie and Raheem Edwards all as possible replacements.

Dylan Nealis
New York Red Bulls
