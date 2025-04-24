Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Dylan Nealis headshot

Dylan Nealis Injury: Set for multi-week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Nealis is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks after being diagnosed with a hamstring injury, the club announced Thursday.

Nealis left the 2-1 loss to DC United last weekend with the injury, and further tests confirmed the worst-possible scenario. The loss of Nealis, a key player on the defensive end, means Tim Parker could be in line to see more minutes on the defensive line. Nonetheless, this is a huge blow for the Red Bulls.

Dylan Nealis
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now