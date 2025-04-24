Dylan Nealis Injury: Set for multi-week absence

Nealis is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks after being diagnosed with a hamstring injury, the club announced Thursday.

Nealis left the 2-1 loss to DC United last weekend with the injury, and further tests confirmed the worst-possible scenario. The loss of Nealis, a key player on the defensive end, means Tim Parker could be in line to see more minutes on the defensive line. Nonetheless, this is a huge blow for the Red Bulls.