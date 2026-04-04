Dylan Nealis News: Starting Saturday
Nealis (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's encounter with Cincinnati.
Nealis will play for the first time since Feb. 28 after overcoming a moderate ankle issue. He'll replace Gustav Berggren (suspension) in the initial lineup, looking to help the team bounce back from a disastrous six-goal defeat in the previous game. Nealis previously tallied 114 accurate passes, 15 clearances and five tackles across two full-game outings in the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Nealis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Nealis See More