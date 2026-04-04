Dylan Nealis headshot

Dylan Nealis News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:04pm

Nealis (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's encounter with Cincinnati.

Nealis will play for the first time since Feb. 28 after overcoming a moderate ankle issue. He'll replace Gustav Berggren (suspension) in the initial lineup, looking to help the team bounce back from a disastrous six-goal defeat in the previous game. Nealis previously tallied 114 accurate passes, 15 clearances and five tackles across two full-game outings in the 2026 campaign.

Dylan Nealis
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Nealis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Nealis See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 14, 2020