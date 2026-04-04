Dylan Nealis News: Starting Saturday

Nealis (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's encounter with Cincinnati.

Nealis will play for the first time since Feb. 28 after overcoming a moderate ankle issue. He'll replace Gustav Berggren (suspension) in the initial lineup, looking to help the team bounce back from a disastrous six-goal defeat in the previous game. Nealis previously tallied 114 accurate passes, 15 clearances and five tackles across two full-game outings in the 2026 campaign.