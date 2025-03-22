Fantasy Soccer
Dylan Nealis headshot

Dylan Nealis News: Starts Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Nealis (head) has been included in the initial lineup for Saturday's match versus Toronto.

Nealis has retained the spot for the third game in a row after being questionable during the week. While he could have attacking upside from a wing-back position, the defender has yet to get involved in a goal this year and should be more reliable for tackles and clearances while he's on the field.

Dylan Nealis
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
