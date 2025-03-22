Dylan Nealis News: Starts Saturday
Nealis (head) has been included in the initial lineup for Saturday's match versus Toronto.
Nealis has retained the spot for the third game in a row after being questionable during the week. While he could have attacking upside from a wing-back position, the defender has yet to get involved in a goal this year and should be more reliable for tackles and clearances while he's on the field.
