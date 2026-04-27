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Dylan Nealis News: Under fire in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Nealis had one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Nealis's six clearances led the under-attack New York Red Bulls backline Saturday as they fell in a 2-0 loss at Chicago Fire. In addition to his goal-prevention efforts, the central defender attempted his first cross of the campaign (one accurate) and created his second chance. Since missing three March fixtures due to an ankle injury, Nealis has played the full 90 minuets across five successive fixtures.

Dylan Nealis
New York Red Bulls
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