Pejcinovic passed the ball into the far corner of the net Sunday to score Wolfsburg's lone goal in their 8-1 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Over his 86-minute shift, the forward landed each of his two shots on goal and tracked-back to contribute three tackles (two won) to the overwhelmed defensive effort. Pejcinovic's appearance marks the first time since Wolfburg's opening two fixtures that he has been selected to the starting XI in successive matches. Each of the striker's four goals this season have come in his last two appearances (two starts).