Dzenan Pejcinovic News: Nets eventual winner

Pejcinovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

Pejcinovic would add on to Wolfsburg's lead in the 46th minute Saturday, adding the second goal of the match. This would mark the eventual winner for the club after Union Berlin got a late consolation goal. This does mark his second straight outing with a goal, now up to seven this season on 34 shots.