Dzenan Pejcinovic News: Scores in loss

Pejcinovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pejcinovic scored once on the only shot on goal during Saturday's loss, making the most of his chance to score. He didn't get many chances in the second half, and struggled to be efficient, with only one of his shots on net. Pejcinovic has some difficult defensive opponents coming up, which could limit his upside.