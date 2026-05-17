Dzenan Pejcinovic News: Scores in victory to qualify

Pejcinovic scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over FC St. Pauli.

Pejcinovic added Wolfsburg's third goal in the 80th minute, calmly finishing to make it 3-1 and effectively lock in a crucial three points in their Bundesliga survival fight. He also produced four shots (three on target) and created two chances across 89 minutes, constantly troubling St. Pauli's back three with his direct, aggressive running. Pejcinovic will aim to make an impact again in Thursday's first leg of the Bundesliga playoff as Wolfsburg push to secure their place in the top flight.