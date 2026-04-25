Earl Edwards Jr. headshot

Earl Edwards Jr. Injury: Forced off in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Edwards Jr. suffered an injury after 24 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over St. Louis City.

Edwards Jr. was playing well until he was forced to exit in his first MLS game of the year. While it's unclear if he sustained a severe issue, his appearance was possibly due to rotation to rest the regular starter Daniel, who will be expected to return to action in subsequent games.

Earl Edwards Jr.
San Jose Earthquakes
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