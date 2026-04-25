Earl Edwards Jr. Injury: Forced off in rare start
Edwards Jr. suffered an injury after 24 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over St. Louis City.
Edwards Jr. was playing well until he was forced to exit in his first MLS game of the year. While it's unclear if he sustained a severe issue, his appearance was possibly due to rotation to rest the regular starter Daniel, who will be expected to return to action in subsequent games.
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