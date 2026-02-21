Earl Edwards Jr. headshot

Earl Edwards Jr. Injury: Not an option for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 1:26am

Edwards Jr. is not an option for Saturday's season opener against Sporting Kansas City due to a lower body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Edwards Jr. won't be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Sporting Kansas City as he rehabs a lower body injury. He'll aim to get back on the pitch for next week's matchup, but his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI for San Jose. The goalie is expected to remain the backup option between the post behind Daniel heading into the 2026 MLS season.

Earl Edwards Jr.
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Earl Edwards Jr. See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Earl Edwards Jr. See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 463
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 463
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 461
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 21, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024