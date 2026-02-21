Earl Edwards Jr. Injury: Not an option for opener

Edwards Jr. is not an option for Saturday's season opener against Sporting Kansas City due to a lower body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Edwards Jr. won't be in the mix for Saturday's season opener against Sporting Kansas City as he rehabs a lower body injury. He'll aim to get back on the pitch for next week's matchup, but his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI for San Jose. The goalie is expected to remain the backup option between the post behind Daniel heading into the 2026 MLS season.