Earl Edwards Jr. Injury: Out with injury
Edwards is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Edwards went down last week with an injury and will carry it for the time being, unfortunate after earning a rare start. A keeper with a lower-body issue is always worth monitoring closely given the physical demands of the position. His absence affects San Jose's options between the posts, and the club will need to rely on Daniel moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Earl Edwards Jr. See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Earl Edwards Jr. See More