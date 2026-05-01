Earl Edwards Jr. headshot

Earl Edwards Jr. Injury: Out with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Edwards is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Edwards went down last week with an injury and will carry it for the time being, unfortunate after earning a rare start. A keeper with a lower-body issue is always worth monitoring closely given the physical demands of the position. His absence affects San Jose's options between the posts, and the club will need to rely on Daniel moving forward.

Earl Edwards Jr.
San Jose Earthquakes
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