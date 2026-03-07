Earl Edwards Jr. News: On bench Saturday
Edwards (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia Union.
Edwards might not yet make his season debut after being sidelined due to an injury, as he'll be a substitute option behind starter Daniel. The backup keeper will be available for the remainder of the campaign but will be unlikely to see action at least in the short term.
