Earl Edwards Jr. News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Edwards (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia Union.

Edwards might not yet make his season debut after being sidelined due to an injury, as he'll be a substitute option behind starter Daniel. The backup keeper will be available for the remainder of the campaign but will be unlikely to see action at least in the short term.

Earl Edwards Jr.
San Jose Earthquakes
