Ebenezer Akinsanmiro Injury: Ruled out for Inter clash

Akinsanmiro will skip Saturday's game versus Inter due to a physical problem, coach Ivan Juric announced.

Akinsanmiro missed a recent Coppa Italia game because of the flu but might be dealing with a different kind of issue a week later, although the gaffer didn't elaborate on it. Youngster Foe Ondoa and Mathis Mout are next in line since Matteo Pessina (knee) and Leonardo Colombo are on the shelf as well.