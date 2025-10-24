Akinsanmiro hit M'Bala Nzola in stride with a long ball to set up the second goal for his side, even though he was slipping, recording his first goal contribution of the season. He has taken over the position after the first two matches, recording one or more tackles in six of seven appearances, accumulating 12 (10 won). He has posted at least one interception in the past four contests, totaling seven and adding two shots (zero on target), three key passes and six crosses (one accurate) over that span.