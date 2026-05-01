Ebenezer Akinsanmiro News: Robust defensively versus Lecce

Akinsanmiro registered five tackles (two won), one key pass and four interceptions and drew one foul in Friday's 2-1 loss to Lecce.

Akinsanmiro was a muscular presence in the midfield in his third straight start filling in for Marius Marin (knee), and posted a new season high in tackles and matched the one in interceptions, but it didn't suffice to properly stifle the adversaries. He snapped a three-game streak with one clearance. He has registered 10 tackles (four won), three chances created and six interceptions in the last five contests.