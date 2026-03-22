Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Eze won't be available for England in the international break and will continue to be assessed, with manager Mikel Arteta revealing Sunday that "We have to do another scan in six or seven days and wait and see the results. Is it a leg injury. His calf.", the club reported.

Eze missed the EFL Cup final due to the issue and could be sidelined for more games depending on his progress. The attacker had built momentum in a No. 10 spot prior to this blow, scoring four times over his last seven appearances across all competitions. With Martin Odegaard (knee) also working on his recovery, Kai Havertz is likely to benefit from Eze's potential absence.

Eberechi Eze
Arsenal
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