Eberechi Eze Injury: Fit to play
Eze (undisclosed) is "ready to go" as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta prior to the midweek visit to Atletico Madrid, James Olley of ESPN reports.
Eze has apparently avoided an injury scare following his early withdrawal in the second half of last weekend's duel versus Newcastle. The midfielder's availability is great news for the Gunners, giving them a strong alternative to Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli in the No. 10 and left-wing spots, respectively. Eze scored his seventh league goal of the season before being forced off during his previous outing.
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