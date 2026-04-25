Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 10:50am

Eze was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury.

Eze scored in the 9th minute before being forced off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, though it could be a precaution as he was seen on the bench after coming off. The forward has been a regular starter recently, so a potential injury would be a major blow for his team, especially with the Champions League semi-finals against Atletico Madrid coming up this week, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to see more minutes if he were to miss games.

Eberechi Eze
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
47 days ago