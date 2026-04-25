Eberechi Eze Injury: Forced off injured
Eze was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury.
Eze scored in the 9th minute before being forced off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, though it could be a precaution as he was seen on the bench after coming off. The forward has been a regular starter recently, so a potential injury would be a major blow for his team, especially with the Champions League semi-finals against Atletico Madrid coming up this week, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to see more minutes if he were to miss games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 344 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 344 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates24 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List32 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3047 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More