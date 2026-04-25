Eberechi Eze Injury: Forced off injured

Eze was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury.

Eze scored in the 9th minute before being forced off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, though it could be a precaution as he was seen on the bench after coming off. The forward has been a regular starter recently, so a potential injury would be a major blow for his team, especially with the Champions League semi-finals against Atletico Madrid coming up this week, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to see more minutes if he were to miss games.