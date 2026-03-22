Eberechi Eze Injury: Misses with injury

Eze is not an option for Sunday's match against Manchester City due to an injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We tried everything [to get him fit for the game], but unfortunately, [Eze], Martin, Jurrien and Mikel are out."

Eze is not with his team Sunday as they attempt for a Carabao Cup Trophy, with the midfielder suffering an injury he couldn't recover from. Luckily for the club and player, he will have the international break to recover, hopefully back when they resume play. He has been on a decent spell of form, with two assists in their past four outings.