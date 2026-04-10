Eberechi Eze Injury: Option for Saturday

Eze (calf) is an option for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He is available. He has [been ahead of schedule], my first conversation with him after he felt a niggle, he wanted to be available the next week, we knew that was impossible. But the recovery, the will that he's shown from day one to get back as quickly as possible, how he's pushed the medical staff and himself to be there tomorrow, it's just great to watch."

Eze was likely to miss another week but has flipped the script for Saturday, as the midfielder will now be an option instead. This is massive news for the club as they continue to regain players near the end of the campaign to push for a league title, ending a two-match absence for the midfielder. The major question is if he will be fit enough to start immediately, as he has been a regualr in the XI recently, notching six goals and two assists in 25 appearances (16 starts) this campaign.