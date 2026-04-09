Eberechi Eze Injury: Returns to training
Eze (calf) was spotted in training Thursday, according to Sky Sports News.
Eze has missed Arsenal's last two matches, the loss against Southampton in the FA Cup and the win over Sporting CP in the Champions League, but his return to training is certainly a step in the right direction. Saturday's game might come too soon for him since he has just integrated back into the sessions, but he might have a shot at playing off the bench against Sporting on Wednesday in the return leg of the UCL quarterfinals.
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