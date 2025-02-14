Eberechi Eze Injury: Set to return

Eze (foot) will play during Saturday's clash with Everton, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "All three trained and are available for tomorrow."

Eze is back available for Saturday's clash with Everton after being sidelined against Doncaster Rovers, as expected, to recover a foot issue. The attacking midfielder has been dealing with swelling and discomfort, essentially missing time just to try and let it heal as much as possible, even if he could play through it.