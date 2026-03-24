Eberechi Eze Injury: Sidelined at least a month

Eze is set to miss at least a month of action due to his calf injury, according to James McNicholas and Colin Millar of The Athletic.

Eze was already missing time with an injury and has now received a rough notice, as he will be out for at least a month with the injury. This is a major development as the club makes a push to close out the season on top of the table, now missing an influential part of their midfield until the end of April. With Martin Odegaard still recovering, they will hope he is an option on the other side of the break to pick up Eze's minutes. However, if neither is fit, Kai Havertz could be pushed in the role along with Christian Noraard, although the latter has been limited time this campaign. Eze will hope to be fit again when they face Manchester City on April 19, as that match has major implications.