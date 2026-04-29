Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Eze (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Eze was already deemed fit to play for Wednesday, and that has led to him being an option from the bench. He will likely be used as a super-sub later in the match, coming on for one of the attacking midfielders around the 60-minute mark. He has one goal and one assist in 10 UCL appearances (eight starts) this season.

Eberechi Eze
Arsenal
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