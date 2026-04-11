Eberechi Eze News: Finds bench role
Eze (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.
Eze made a faster-than-expected return from the calf issue that had threatened to keep him out longer, earning a spot in the squad after pushing himself and the medical staff to be available ahead of schedule. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed his availability but opted to ease him back gradually after a two-match absence, with a bench role representing a cautious first step in his return. He has notched six goals and two assists in 25 appearances this season, and Arsenal will be eager to reintegrate one of their key players as they push for the league title.
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