Eberechi Eze News: Five crosses, four shots

Eze registered four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham.

After a hot January that saw Eze log an assist in three consecutive appearances, he has gone cold but not without a valiant effort in front of goal and on the flanks. Both of his last two starts saw him attempt several shots and crosses. Eze has shown he possesses the ability to produce volume, with its problem being overall execution.