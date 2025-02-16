Eberechi Eze News: Four shots in return

Eze registered four shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Everton.

Eze came off the bench at halftime and contributed significantly in the second half for his return despite not registering a goal contribution. He recorded four shots and created three chances in 45 minutes. His last goal contribution came against West Ham on Jan. 18. He will look to add another against Fulham on Saturday, a team he has registered one assist against in five league appearances.