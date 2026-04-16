Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze News: Four shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Eze generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Eze made his first start in any competition since March 17 Wednesday after dealing with a short-term calf injury. He led the team with four shots, though he failed to put a single one on target. Still, he was able to put pressure on the Sporting defense which impacted how his opponent's approached the attack. He was subbed off in the 79th minute for Gabriel Jesus.

Eberechi Eze
Arsenal
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