Eberechi Eze News: Misses penalty
Eze had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Newcastle United.
Eze started Palace's struggle early Wednesday, as he had a chance in the 36th minute to equalize the match from the penalty spot, but would instead miss the chance. This ends his two-match streak of a goal contribution, remaining at three goals and eight assists this season.
