Eberechi Eze News: Nets opener

Eze scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Manchester City.

Eze saw the opening goal Saturday before the club's eventual loss, finding the back of the net in the eighth minute. This now makes it two straight games with a goal contribution for the attacker, as he had two assists last outing. This was his third goal of the season, with 11 goal contributions in 27 appearances this campaign.