Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze News: No shots on goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Eze had one shot (not on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Eze was uncharacteristically poor Saturday. The striker did not manage to place any shots on target and had one attempt blocked. He was subbed after 45 minutes. From 29 appearances (27 starts) he has netted just three and created eight assists but his recent form has been strong; he has scored one and produced two assists from Palace's previous three matches.

Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
