Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze News: Ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Eze (foot) is ready to start Saturday's trip to Fulham, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "I think he's ready to start [against Fulham]."

Eze has been either out or on the bench in the last three matches due to a foot injury, but is now ready to get back in the starting XI. The attacking midfielder is a crucial and dynamic part of the Palace attack, and immediately elevates everybody in it if he's truly ready to start.

Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
