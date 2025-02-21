Eberechi Eze News: Ready to start

Eze (foot) is ready to start Saturday's trip to Fulham, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "I think he's ready to start [against Fulham]."

Eze has been either out or on the bench in the last three matches due to a foot injury, but is now ready to get back in the starting XI. The attacking midfielder is a crucial and dynamic part of the Palace attack, and immediately elevates everybody in it if he's truly ready to start.