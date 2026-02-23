Eberechi Eze headshot

Eberechi Eze News: Scores brace versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Eze scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Eze apparently loves the North London Derby as he scored a pair of goals in the dominant win over arch-rival Tottenham. He has now scored six goals across 22 appearances this season, five of which have come in the two matches versus Spurs. He logged five shots and created two chances on the attack before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Martin Odegaard to take away his chance for another hat trick. He'll look to perform well again in another heated London Derby Sunday versus Chelsea.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze
