Eberechi Eze News: Scores brace versus Spurs
Eze scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Eze apparently loves the North London Derby as he scored a pair of goals in the dominant win over arch-rival Tottenham. He has now scored six goals across 22 appearances this season, five of which have come in the two matches versus Spurs. He logged five shots and created two chances on the attack before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Martin Odegaard to take away his chance for another hat trick. He'll look to perform well again in another heated London Derby Sunday versus Chelsea.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2612 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider14 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2148 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1956 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Replacements for Salah, Mbeumo & Sarr Before AFCON74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More