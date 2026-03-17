Eberechi Eze News: Scores opening goal

Eze scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. He was subbed off due to injury in the 69th minute.

Eze has been hot and cold this season, albeit in limited playing time but has delivered some big moments already for the Gunners. Tuesday's goal qualifies as one of those and if the winger avoided a major injury, he could see action off the bench in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.