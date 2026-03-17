Eberechi Eze News: Scores opening goal
Eze scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. He was subbed off due to injury in the 69th minute.
Eze has been hot and cold this season, albeit in limited playing time but has delivered some big moments already for the Gunners. Tuesday's goal qualifies as one of those and if the winger avoided a major injury, he could see action off the bench in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 308 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3011 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 413 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2915 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2915 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eberechi Eze See More