Eberechi Eze News: Six shot attempts in win

Eze led the Crystal Palace attack with six shots attempts Saturday but was unable to trouble the keeper with a single shot on target in Crystal Palace's 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town. The attacker also was unable to calibrate his crosses on the day, attempting four (zero accurate). Over Palace's last five Premier League fixtures, Eze has attempted 18 shots but only found the target twice. He has not scored a league goal since December.